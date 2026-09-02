Education Ministry Approves School-Based ID Registration for Students Aged 18 and Above

The Ministry of Education has granted approval for the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to access secondary schools nationwide to register and issue National Identity Cards to eligible students who have reached the age of 18.

In a statement dated September 1, 2026, Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa confirmed the green light following an official request from the bureau sent on August 21, 2026. The nationwide exercise began on August 31 and will run through October 16, 2026, ahead of the third-term national examination season.

“This is to confirm that this office has considered and granted approval to the request by the National Registration Bureau for access to Secondary Schools for issuance of National Identity Cards to students across the country,” Ololtuaa stated in the communication.

To ensure a smooth rollout without interrupting learning, the Ministry has issued separate directives to Regional Directors of Education (RDEs) to facilitate seamless entry for NRB registration officers into learning institutions.

“A communication to Regional Directors of Education (RDEs) across the country to facilitate access by the Registration Officers has been issued separately,” the PS added.

The Ministry emphasized that the registration timeline was specifically structured to avoid clashing with the upcoming national assessment calendar.

“However, in view of the 3rd term examinations, the exercise should be undertaken between 31st August, 2026 and 16th October, 2026,” Ololtuaa noted.

The October deadline leaves a clear window before the commencement of national assessments. The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade 6 learners is scheduled from October 26 to October 29, running alongside the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) from October 26 to October 30.

Additionally, the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) for Grade 9 and the Kenya Primary Level Education Assessment (KPLEA) will run concurrently from October 26 to November 5. The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will take place from November 2 to November 20.

By bringing registration officers directly to schools, the initiative saves students who have attained adulthood the hassle of traveling to registration offices. Under the Registration of Persons Act, Kenyan citizens who turn 18 are required to apply for a national identity card—a mandatory document for those seeking to register as voters with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2027 General Elections.