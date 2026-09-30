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Edward Mwirigi Kinyua Appointed as New EPRA DG

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of EPRA Director General Edward Kinyua.

File image of EPRA Director General Edward Kinyua.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has approved the appointment of Edward Mwirigi Kinyua as the new Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a statement on Wednesday, September 30, CS Wandayi also approved the appointment of Tom Odhiambo Imbo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KETRACO and Stephen Kipsang Busieney as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Geothermal Development Company Limited (GDC).

“Pursuant to the provisions of the State Corporations Act, Cap 446, the Companies Act, Cap 486 and the Energy Act, Cap 314, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has approved the appointments of the Chief Executive Officers of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd (KETRACO), the Geothermal Development Company Limited (GDC) and Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA),” read the statement.

According to Wandayi, the appointments were made pursuant to the State Corporations Act, the Companies Act and the Energy Act.

The Energy CS also said the appointments followed rigorous recruitment processes conducted by the respective boards of directors of KETRACO, GDC and EPRA in accordance with applicable laws and human resource guidelines.

Further, Wandayi congratulated the three appointees and said the government expects their leadership to support President William Ruto’s plans for the energy and petroleum sector.

“The Cabinet Secretary takes this opportunity to congratulate the appointees and looks forward to their leadership in supporting H.E. the President’s ambitious plans for the Energy and Petroleum Sector,” the statement added.

Kinyua takes over from Joseph Oketch, who has been serving as acting EPRA Director General following the resignation of Daniel Kiptoo.

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