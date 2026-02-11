Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Edwin Sifuna Kicked Out as ODM Secretary General

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

DNODMMATHARE1603q 1320x740 1

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from the ODM Secretary General position.

Sifuna was kicked out of the position following an ODM National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Oburu Oginga in Mombasa.

The ODM NEC appointed Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo to take over from Sifuna in an acting capacity until a substantive replacement is appointed.

“Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General Sen. Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the Party Constitution and applicable laws.

“Effectively, the Deputy Secretary General Hon. Catherine Omanyo will act in this position until a substantive holder of the position is elected,” the party stated.

This comes after Oburu called out a section of ODM elected leaders who publicly contradicted the party despite being NEC members.

Speaking on Wednesday in Mombasa, Oburu said the ODM NEC makes the final decision that should be followed by all ODM members.

“If you have anything that you disagree with, NEC is a forum to raise those issues and let the members decide. Once the members have decided and you fall into the minority, the minority will have their right to say, and the majority will have their way,” Oburu stated.

On Friday, February 6, Oburu accused Sifuna of failing to differentiate between personal opinion and official party policy.

He said Sifuna’s recent remarks during an interview were misleading the party’s supporters and influencing the general discourse in the party.

Oburu faulted Sifuna’s remarks that he was not validly elected as the party leader following the death of the late Raila Odinga.

“When Sen. Sifuna questioned the legality of some national officials, he overlooked the fact that he himself was elected Secretary General by the National Governing Council in February 2018 and served fully until his endorsement by the National Delegates Convention in 2022,” said Oburu.

