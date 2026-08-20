Egerton University Introduces Parents Portal to Track Students’ Academic Progress

Egerton University has launched a new online portal allowing parents, guardians and sponsors to track their children’s academic progress, fee obligations and accommodation status, marking a shift toward direct parent involvement in campus life.

The university announced the platform, dubbed the Egerton Parents Portal, on its Facebook page, describing it as an opportunity for families to stay closely engaged with students’ university journey. “The Parents Portal is an exciting opportunity for parents/guardians/sponsors to become more involved in their student(s) academic progress,” the university said.

Once registered, parents can access a student’s profile, including registration number and academic programme, alongside the fee structure showing amounts payable for a given financial period. The portal also displays provisional examination results, giving families an early view of academic performance without waiting for a student to share their grades directly.

An accommodation section further shows details such as the residential block, room number, bed number and the semester for which accommodation has been paid. The university said parents will also receive announcements on registration deadlines, examination dates and other key notices through the platform.

“The Parents Portal is designed to provide you with timely, secure and convenient access to essential information, enabling you to better support your student’s educational journey,” the university said, describing the initiative as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between parents, students and the institution.

To register, parents will need a valid email address along with a national ID or passport number, with the portal allowing more than one parent to register separately for the same student.

The launch comes as Egerton welcomes new first-year students for the 2026/27 academic year, who began reporting on August 17. However, as of Thursday, the portal remained listed on the university’s website dashboard but had not yet gone live, leaving unresolved questions about consent, authentication and the extent of parental access to student data.

The university has not clarified whether students will need to consent before parents can view their information, how parents will be authenticated, or whether students can restrict access to specific details, raising questions about compliance with the Data Protection Act. The rollout has already sparked debate online, with some welcoming greater parental oversight and others voicing concern over student privacy, while several users have called for similar systems at other Kenyan universities.