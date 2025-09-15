Connect with us

News

Elderly Couple Brutally Murdered, Bodies Dumped in Pit Latrine in Elburgon

Farm Worker Arrested After Murder of Elderly Elburgon Couple
KDRTV News- Elburgon Nakuru County: A quiet community in Elburgon, Nakuru County, has been plunged into shock and grief following the brutal murder of an elderly couple, Pius Machogu, 72, and his wife Jerusha Kwamboka, 70. Their bodies were discovered in a pit latrine at their home, and police have since arrested their farm worker in connection with the heinous crime.

Neighbors grew suspicious when the usually vibrant couple was not seen for an unusual period. An alarm was raised, leading to a grim discovery that has left the community reeling. “We couldn’t believe it when we heard what happened to Mzee Machogu and Mama Jerusha,” stated a distraught neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the case. “They were such kind people, always welcoming. To think someone they trusted could do this is just heartbreaking.”

Bodies of Nakuru Couple Found in Pit Latrine After Brutal Killing

Police sources confirmed the arrest of the couple’s farm worker, who is now the primary suspect in the double homicide. While details surrounding the motive remain under investigation, the discovery of the bodies in a pit latrine suggests a deliberate attempt to conceal the crime. The local authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, promising to bring justice to the victims and their grieving family.

The tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals and the critical importance of thorough background checks for domestic employees. Community leaders have called for calm while urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

The Machogu couple, remembered fondly by their neighbors, leaves behind a legacy of warmth and community spirit, now tragically overshadowed by this act of violence.

As the investigation continues, Elburgon grapples with the profound loss and the unsettling reality of a trust betrayed.

