Elderly Man Collapses and Dies While Waiting for His Case at Bungoma Law Courts

Somber cloud hangs over the Bungoma Law Courts after an elderly man, visibly unwell, collapsed and died on the premises while awaiting his advocate for a case before the Environment and Land Court. The tragic incident, confirmed by the Judiciary today Tuesday, October 7, has cast a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of litigants seeking justice.

According to the Judiciary, the man whose identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin arrived at the court compound around 9 a.m., appearing frail. He was ferried to the premises on a motorcycle and appeared visibly unwell upon arrival. Recognizing his condition, a Customer Care Officer promptly issued him a Priority Card, a measure designed to expedite service for the elderly, expectant mothers, persons with disabilities, and those who are sick, ensuring they spend minimal time within court precincts.

Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo recounted the events leading to the man’s death. “It is with sadness that the Judiciary reports an incident at Bungoma Law Courts where a man, who had a matter before court, died while within the court precincts,” Ndemo stated.

After confirming his case details, the man reportedly told officials he would wait for his advocate to arrive. He then stepped outside to lie on the grass within the court compound, accompanied by his brothers.

However, the wait took a tragic turn. “When a court official went to give him a further update, he found him unresponsive. Police were immediately called in, and it was ascertained that the man had, unfortunately, died,” Ndemo added.

Police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed the death and processed the area before transferring the body to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital Morgue for preservation and post-mortem examination.

The Judiciary has since extended its heartfelt condolences to the man’s family during this difficult time, while emphasizing its continued commitment to serving vulnerable court users with dignity and care.

