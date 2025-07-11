Elderly Woman and Granddaughter Narrowly Escape Death as Winds Rip Off Roof in Kilifi

For the third consecutive day, Kilifi County has been grappling with the destructive force of relentless strong winds, leaving a trail of devastation across coastal villages.

The most shocking incident occurred in Mugandini village, Sabaki ward, Magarini constituency, where an 80-year-old woman and her 14-year-old granddaughter narrowly escaped death after their house collapsed in the middle of the night. The Grade 7 pupil displayed remarkable bravery, managing to pull her grandmother to safety just moments after the roof was torn off by the powerful blow of winds.

Neighbor Rodgers Ngala, who witnessed the aftermath, described the scene as a “miracle,” praising the young girl’s quick action that ultimately saved a life.

Elsewhere, in Dzitsoni, Kilifi South, a rest tent used daily by boda boda riders was flattened by the same winds. Though no injuries were reported, the incident highlights the growing risk posed by extreme weather patterns that continue to hit Kilifi with little warning.

These stormy conditions are part of a broader weather phenomenon linked to the June-July-August monsoon season.

The Kilifi County Government and the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) had issued advisories earlier in the week, warning of strong south-easterly winds of 10–30 knots and wave heights of up to 3.6 meters. Fishermen, boat operators, and beachgoers were strongly cautioned against venturing into the ocean due to the rough sea conditions.

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has also raised alarms after receiving reports of widespread destruction in areas like Majajani, Casuarina, Olimpia, Madunguni, Garashi, and Jilore Trading Centre. Roofs have been blown off, electric poles toppled, and vital infrastructure damaged.

The county government is urging residents to use the toll-free emergency line 1535 in case of distress.