Eldoret College Director Arrested Over Forged Diploma That Cost a Graduate His Job

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested the director of a college in Eldoret over allegations of issuing forged academic certificates, in a scheme that left an unsuspecting graduate jobless.

The suspect, identified as Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, Director of Region Group College, was arrested following investigations triggered by a complaint from the Public Service Commission during an exercise to authenticate academic and professional certificates.

According to the DCI, investigations established that Kiyeng allegedly misrepresented the college as being affiliated with Moi University, inducing a victim to enrol for a Diploma in Business Management. Upon completing the course, the victim was issued a diploma which he genuinely believed was authentic and later presented to his employer as proof of his qualifications.

However, during a verification exercise, the diploma was found to be a forgery. “During the verification exercise, the diploma was confirmed to be a forgery, leading to the victim’s dismissal from employment,” the DCI said in a statement.

Following the conclusion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges against the suspect, including making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences.

Kiyeng was arrested in Eldoret Town and is currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.

The case comes amid growing concern over fake academic credentials in Kenya, with authorities increasingly relying on certificate verification exercises to detect fraudulent qualifications in both the public and private sectors. Fraudsters have been accused of altering genuine certificates, fabricating entirely fake documents, or misrepresenting the accreditation status of institutions to defraud unsuspecting students seeking legitimate qualifications.

The DCI has urged members of the public to verify the accreditation and legitimacy of academic institutions before enrolling in any programme, particularly where claims of university affiliation are made. The agency further called on Kenyans to report suspected cases of academic certificate fraud to the nearest police station or through its #FichuaKwaDCI platform, via the toll-free line 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Officials say the proliferation of fake certificates continues to undermine merit-based hiring and disadvantages qualified Kenyans competing for limited job opportunities using genuine academic credentials, even as employers and public institutions intensify verification of qualifications before confirming appointments.