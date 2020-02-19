Eldoret tycoon and politician Buzeki changes tune,declares support for Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid 

Eldoret based tycoon and businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop popularly known in Kenya’s political scenes as Buzeki has expressed his support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential ambitions.Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Buzeki said that Raila Odinga and other people from other tribes deserves a chance to need the nation since only two tribes that is the Gikuyu and the Kalenjin have been exchanging the country’s leadership since independence.

According to Buzeki, Kenyans were only trying to save President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto from the Hague when they elected the Jubilee coalition in

2013.Buzeki further argues that it was also a test for the ability of the younger generation and youth to lead.

“Kenyans are DARING, AMBTIOUs & RISK takers ! UHURUTO was A LEAP of FAITH ,to FREE brothers FROM the HAGUE and To herald young ENERGETIC LEADERSHIP. “ MISSION accomplished “TUMEONJA” .RAILA & others deserves a CHANCE. TRIBALISM is coming to an END,” reads Buzeki’s tweet

Buzeki’s sudden change of thoughts is likely to elicit mixed reactions from his political circles as it is the first time the business mogul is publicly expressing his support for Raila Odinga.

The former Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant has not been having a firm political stand since his fallout with the Jubilee party top leadership during the Jubilee party preliminaries in 2017 when he lost his bid clinch the Jubilee’s party ticket in the hotly contested Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat.Buzeki’s efforts to shame his critics on an independent ticket bore no fruits as governor Jackson Mandago won the race by a landslide.

Since then, Buzeki completely dumped Jubilee party and became William Ruto’s top critic despite hailing from the same county where Ruto enjoys massive following.Political pundits have been arguing that Buzeki must reconcile with Ruto in order to realize his gubernatorial aspirations in the coming polls.

Last year,Buzeki officially joined Jubilee’s rival party Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) and has been actively engaging in the party’s affairs hence his latest support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid adds more complications to his political stand.

