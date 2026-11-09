Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich Involved In Road Accident

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich escaped unhurt after his official vehicle collided with a motorcycle at Chepkoilel Junction in Uasin Gishu County on Monday morning, November 9, leaving the rider injured.

The accident occurred at around 8am along the Iten Road, with the governor’s grey Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sustaining significant damage to its front section, including the bonnet and headlights.

Rotich confirmed the incident in a statement, saying he and members of his team were safe while the injured motorcyclist had been taken for medical attention.

“We thank God that the injured motorcyclist is in stable condition and receiving treatment. We wish him a speedy recovery. I, together with my team, were unhurt,” the governor said.

According to reports, the vehicle was being driven by an official government driver at the time of the collision. The rider was taken to a nearby health facility and was later reported to be in stable condition.

The crash attracted the attention of residents, who gathered at the busy junction as traffic police officers arrived to assess the situation. Photographs from the scene showed the governor standing beside a traffic police officer as they discussed the incident.

The exact cause of the collision had not been established by the time of publication, and no details were provided on whether other road users were injured.

Despite the accident, Rotich proceeded with his scheduled engagements, later receiving a delegation from Kerio Valley University led by Acting Principal Professor Paul Tarus.

The meeting focused on land documentation for several parcels earmarked for the institution’s proposed expansion, including 50 acres in Tambach, 600 acres in Mokoro and 19 acres at Chebara Agricultural Training Centre.

Rotich said he had directed the county departments of Lands and Education to work with relevant stakeholders to fast-track the documentation process.

“I have tasked the department of lands and Education to expedite the process together with all stakeholders. Already Mokoro title is on final stages while the rest will be worked on to facilitate the university expansion and progress,” he said.

The accident comes amid wider concerns over road safety, with National Transport and Safety Authority figures cited in the supplied reports indicating that 3,995 people died in road crashes between January and October 2026, an average of 14 deaths daily.