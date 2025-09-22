Elon Musk’s Starlink Loses Ground in Kenya’s Internet Race

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Elon Musk’s Starlink, once recognized as a disruptor in Kenya’s internet landscape, has experienced a significant downturn, falling to ninth place in the fixed broadband market by the end of Q1 2025. This marks a notable shift from its earlier rapid ascent, as local internet service providers (ISPs) capitalize on competitive pricing, improved services, and a deeper understanding of the Kenyan consumer.

Starlink, which entered the Kenyan market in July 2023, initially saw rapid adoption, peaking at over 19,000 subscribers by December 2024. Its promise of high-speed internet via low-Earth orbit satellites was particularly appealing in areas with limited traditional infrastructure and during periods of internet disruption, such as the June 2024 protests. However, the first quarter of 2025 saw Starlink lose approximately 2,000 users, a 10.86% decrease, bringing its subscriber count down to 17,066 by March 2025. This decline occurred even as the broader fixed internet market in Kenya grew by 8.1%, adding over 150,000 new connections.

Several factors contributed to Starlink’s setback. A primary concern for Kenyan consumers has been the high cost. The Starlink kit costs around 27,000 Kenyan shillings (approximately $210 USD), with monthly fees ranging from 4,000 to 6,500 shillings ($31 to $50 USD). These prices are three to four times higher than comparable fiber options from local providers like Safaricom, which offers 50 Mbps plans starting at 2,500 shillings. As Nairobi-based data analyst Chris Orwa noted, “People made an emotional purchase. If they had sat down and compared it with other options, it would’ve been the worst one”.

Furthermore, Starlink faced challenges with service consistency and customer support. While advertised speeds ranged from 25 to 220 Mbps, median download speeds were reported at just 47 Mbps in May 2025. The absence of local offices or technicians meant users relied on online troubleshooting for hardware issues, a clear contrast to the local language support and prompt on-site assistance offered by Kenyan ISPs. Starlink also temporarily paused new urban sign-ups in late 2024 due to capacity constraints, a move that allowed local competitors to gain significant ground.

Local ISPs, including market leader Safaricom, which holds a 36.5% market share, aggressively responded to Starlink’s entry. They rolled out promotions, free installations, and enhanced speeds, with Safaricom adding nearly 57,000 subscribers in Q1 2025 by offering 5G routers and packages up to 1,000 Mbps. Jamii Telecommunications and Dimension Data Solutions also saw substantial growth, with Dimension Data even surpassing Starlink in subscriber numbers.

Regulatory developments also played a role, with the Communications Authority of Kenya proposing increased licensing fees for satellite operators, including an annual charge of 0.4% of revenue and a one-time license fee of 15 million shillings.

While Starlink has made efforts to improve its service, such as activating a local Point of Presence to reduce latency, its current trajectory in Kenya shows the importance of affordability, localized support, and consistent performance in a highly competitive market.