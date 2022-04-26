Connect with us

Embaramba Euologizes Late Kibaki In Style (Video)

images 2022 04 26T122409.932
Christopher Nyangwara photo courtesy

Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma, controversial gospel singer popularly known as Embaramba never cease to amuse netizens.

Embarambamba has always been known for his publicity stunts that most people find it unique and entertaining.

images 2022 04 26T122420.958

Embaramba performing

However, the gospel artist will roll on mud, jump from trees to trees something that no musician has ever dared to.

Recently, he has a new clip showing him rolling on the mad as he mourns the former President of Kenya late Mwai Kibaki.
Most netizens found the clip amusing and it got mixed reactions.

images 2022 04 26T122415.967

Embaramba performing

However, the star also got a chance ro perform to the former president Moi. The late former president Daniel Arap Moi was visiting Kisii for an official function when he spotted Embaramba at the time known as Christopher performing for him.

That is the time Embaramba got a chance to perform to the late former president.

Since then, Embaramba started connecting with famous artists so that he could understand why and how people got to know them.

Unknown to many, he started working under Mr. Ong’eng’o, one of the best Kissii artist. Christopher got a chance to perform with Ong’eng’o when he requested him to perform with him in an event that was likely to be attended by the late Nyachae.
Here is the video of Embaramba eulogizing late Kibaki.

The singer started as a secular artist before going on to become a gospel artist. He has recorded a number of songs now.

Also read Photos of Embarambamba’s never seen before wife emerge

He got the name Embaramba from playing drums.

