News

Embrace Humility And Align With Aspirations Of Kenyans- Gachagua Tells Politicians

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on political leaders to respect Kenyans, be humble, and align with the aspirations of the people who elected them.

Speaking on Sunday at ACK St.Patrick’s Kayole Church, in Embakasi Central, Nairobi County, Gachagua said ‘Kenyans are supreme’ and they deserve to be listened to without discrimination and respected.

“Good leadership is listening to the people, getting their views and aspirations. I want to encourage leaders to, please, listen to the people and align with their aspirations. Also, be truthful. Kenyans are intelligent and can no longer be cheated,” said the Deputy President.

He added,” Let us embrace servant leadership and work for Kenyans. Let us be humble, stop undermining other people, exercise humility in leadership and listen to the people with empathy. Kenyans are the taxpayers and employers of their leaders.”

At the same time, the Deputy President asked the National Police Service and officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to demonstrate professionalism in their duties and keep off politics.

“The DCI should not to take the country backwards on harassment of political leaders. They must be professional and deal with crime in accordance with the law. Using the Constitution, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and the Evidence Act, they will be more professional,” he stated.

DP Gachagua further called on Kenyans to intercede for President William Ruto as he steers the country forward.

“This is our country, let us continue praying for our President and our leaders for God to give them wisdom and grace in leadership. We should also empower each other and give others opportunity,” said Gachagua.

He also addressed the public outside the church, where he highlighted the Government’s development plan such as the Kazi Mtaani Programme, an initiative designed to cushion the unemployed youth.

Gachagua added that the government would address the plight of property owners whose houses had been demolished.

Also Read: Gachagua Warns National Government Administration Officers Against Abandoning Fight Against Illicit Alcohol

