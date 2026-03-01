Emurua Dikkir MP Johana Ng’eno Killed in Plane Crash

Emurua Dikkir Member of Parliament Johana Ngeno was killed in a plane crash on Saturday, February 28, in Mosop, Nandi County.

The accident involved an AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, which went down at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Endebes to Mosoriot when it crashed. The plane had six people on board, including MP Ng’eno.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, in a statement, confirmed the passing away of the Emurua Dikkir lawmaker.

“It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify the House and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely and tragic demise of the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, the late Hon. Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon, CBS, MP, who, alongside five others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash that occurred today, Saturday, 28th February 2026, at around 4:45 pm, in Mosop, Nandi County,” said Wetang’ula.

Speaker also Wetang’ula appointed a 10-member committee to coordinate with MP Ng’eno’s family and prepare for his burial.

The committee will be led by Tinderet Constituency MPJulius Melly, and assisted by Hon. Mugambi Rindikiri.

Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having first been elected in 2013. Until his demise, he served with distinction as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

He was born in 1972 and attended Mogondo Primary School before proceeding to Maseno National School for his secondary studies.

He later pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in International Law from Kyiv TSN University in Ukraine, and subsequently advanced his studies in Kenya with a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University, and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

In September 2025, Ng’eno was admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya