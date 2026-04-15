Ena Coach Increases Fare Prices After Fuel Hike

Popular transport company Ena Coach Limited has announced an immediate upward adjustment of its passenger fare structure across all major routes.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, Ena Coach said the decision followed the recent fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The transport company explained that the changes were necessary to maintain its operations and service standards amid the escalating costs.

“Following the recent fuel price review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), we have undertaken a careful operational assessment and implemented a necessary adjustment to our fare structure to sustain service quality across all routes,” read part of the statement.

In the revised fare prices, Nairobi to Kisii via Narok will now cost Kenyans Ksh 1700, while those using the Nairobi-Nakuru route will be charged Ksh 1,800.

Kenyans moving from Nairobi to Mombasa will now pay Ksh 2000, while those heading from Kisii to Kisumu will pay Ksh 700.

Meanwhile, commuters moving from Kisii town to Mombasa CBD and vice versa will cough up to Ksh 3000 as transport charges.

Ena Coach noted that the fare increase will place an additional burden on customers but maintained that the decision was made responsibly, with service continuity in mind.

“These adjustments take effect immediately. We fully understand the impact of cost changes on our customers, and this decision has been made with great consideration and responsibility.

“Our commitment remains unwavering to ensure safety, operational excellence, and the provision of exemplary services,” the company added.

The announcement comes after Matatu operators announced they will increase transportation charges from Wednesday, April 15.

The Kenya Transporters Association Ltd (KTA) in a statement noted that diesel prices have risen by Kshs 40 per litre, from Kshs 163 to Kshs 203 per litre, representing an increase of approximately 24.5%.

KTA highlighted that fuel constitutes the single largest cost component in road freight transport, accounting for approximately 55% of total operating costs.

The association estimated that the latest fuel hike translates to an overall increase of approximately 13 to 14 per cent in transport operating costs.

KTA advised its members to urgently review their cost structures and adjust transport rates to reflect the new fuel pricing realities.

“Members are advised that such a substantial rise in input costs cannot be absorbed sustainably. It is therefore necessary for all members to immediately review their cost structures and adjust transport rates accordingly to reflect the new cost realities,” the association said.