English Football Suspended Until 30 April

(KDRTV)-English football has been suspended until 30 April due to coronavirus outbreak that has greatly affected many countries in Europe.

KDRTV understands that all games in England s Premeier League, EFL, Women s Super League and Women`s Championship, and all fixture in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are currently postponed.

The Football Association has also resolved to extend the current season indefinitely

Currently, the season has been scheduled to end on 1 June

KDRTV saw a joint statement issued by the FA, Premier League and EFL the dedicated an “a commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 season” and ending all domestic and European matches when it would be safe and possible to so.

This has been made possible after the suspension of Euro 2020 which has been suspended by one year.

However, the United Kingdom has banned sports events after it advised against a mass gathering

Again, last week, West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady said the current season should be pronounced null and void

On the same note, FA chairman Greg Clarke also expressed his worries that this season might prove impossible to be concluded

KDRTV also understand that FIFA has formed a task force to attend to the issues facing international fixture calender after the outbreak of the pandemic

The task force will also review the issues surrounding the players contracts