Environment PS Festus Ng’eno, 4 Others injured as After Helicopter Crashes in Kericho

Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno was among five people injured after a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) helicopter crashed while taking off at Kericho Golf Club.

Kericho County Police Commander Kivindu Kilonzo said the helicopter lost altitude and crashed shortly after takeoff, before it could gain significant height.

Following the accident, emergency response teams from Kericho County were deployed to the scene to assist those affected.

“We immediately dispatched ambulances and fire engines to the scene to assist the affected occupants and remain on standby to respond to any eventualities,” the Kericho County government said in a statement.

The county confirmed that all five occupants had been accounted for and were receiving medical attention for shock and minor injuries.

“We are relieved to confirm that all the 5 occupants have been accounted for and are receiving treatment at various hospitals within Kericho town for shock and minor injuries,” the statement added.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage lying on a grassy field, with the helicopter’s tail section severed from the main fuselage.

The incident comes months after another helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on August 19, killing all seven occupants aboard.

The aircraft was carrying tourists when it struck a rock formation near the mountain’s summit and burst into flames.

On September 18, a flight instructor and his student died after an aircraft operated by the Kenya School of Flying crashed in Kipeto, Kajiado West.

Kajiado West Police Commander Maureen Kuto said preliminary information indicated that poor weather conditions contributed to the crash.

According to Kuto, the weather made it difficult for those on board to maintain control of the aircraft, leading to the accident.

The instructor sustained injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.