EPRA Announces New Fuel Prices For July

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released new fuel prices for the next one month.

In a statement on Sunday, July 14, EPRA reduced the price of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosine by Sh.1.00 per litre, Sh1.50 per litre and Sh.1.30 per litre respectively.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreased by KShs.1.00 per litre, KShs.1.50 per litre and KShs.1.30 per litre respectively,” read the statement in part.

The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

Petrol will now retail at Sh 188.84 in Nairobi will be Ksh188.84 while Diesel and Kerosene will be sold at Sh171.6 and Sh161.75 respectively.

A litre of petrol will cost Sh185.66 in Mombasa, Sh187.90 in Nakuru and Sh188.67 in Eldoret. Diesel will be sold at Sh168.43 per litre in Mombasa, Sh171.04 in Nakuru and Sh171.81 in Eldoret.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.65% from US$750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024 to US$716.03 per cubic metre in June 2024 while Diesel decreased by 1.19% from US$690.99 per cubic metre to US$682.73 per cubic metre.

Kerosene on the other hand increased by 2.01% from US$679.14 per cubic metre to US$692.80 per cubic metre.

Also Read: EPRA Reduces Fuel Prices For The Next 1 Month