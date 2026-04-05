EPRA Appoints Joseph Oketch as Acting Director General Amid Ksh 4 Billion Fuel Scandal

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has appointed Dr Joseph Oketch as its Acting Director General following the resignation of former Director General Daniel Kiptoo, who stepped down amid investigations into a controversial Ksh 4 billion fuel importation scandal.

The announcement was made on Sunday, April 5, 2026, by EPRA Board Chairperson Adan Haji Ali, who said the decision was guided by the authority’s strategic mandate in regulating Kenya’s energy sector.

“EPRA board has appointed Dr Joseph Oketch as the acting Director General of EPRA. The board remains confident that Oketch shall effectively steer the Authority in the said capacity,” Ali stated.

Oketch currently heads the Electricity and Renewable Energy Directorate at EPRA, where he oversees the development and enforcement of regulations, codes, and standards in the electricity and renewable energy sub-sectors. He will continue to hold this position alongside his new acting role.

The leadership change comes in the wake of a widening investigation into alleged manipulation of national fuel stock data, which authorities say may have been used to justify an emergency fuel procurement process outside the established Government-to-Government (G2G) supply framework.

According to official communications from the Office of the Head of Public Service, the alleged falsification of fuel data created a misleading impression of a national fuel shortage, triggering procurement of a consignment valued at approximately Ksh 4 billion. The shipment is also under scrutiny over claims of substandard quality and inflated pricing.

EPRA has, however, moved to reassure the public and industry stakeholders of continuity and stability within the regulator despite the ongoing turmoil.

“We importantly assure the country and the stakeholders of the stability of the Authority and that the Authority remains steady in effectively and sustainably regulating the energy sector,” Ali added.

Dr Oketch brings over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, having previously served at Kenya Power and the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) before joining EPRA more than a decade ago.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, a Master’s in Strategic Management, a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management, and a PhD in Strategic Management from Kenyatta University.

His appointment comes as investigations continue into senior energy sector officials who resigned following arrests linked to the fuel importation probe, marking one of the most significant leadership shake-ups in Kenya’s energy regulatory history.