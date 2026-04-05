EPRA Appoints Joseph Oketch as Acting Director General

The Energy and Petroleum Regulations Authority (EPRA) has appointed Joseph Oketch as the acting Director General.

In a press briefing on Sunday, April 5, EPRA Board Chairman Adan Ali said the appointment of Oketch was made in view of EPRA’s crucial and strategic mandate as Kenya’s regulator for the energy sector.

Oketch will replace Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, who resigned from the position on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

“The EPRA board has appointed Joseph Oketch as the acting director general of EPRA. The board remains confident that Oketch shall effectively steer the authority in the said capacity,” Ali stated.

Oketch currently heads EPRA’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Directorate, where he oversees the formulation, review, and monitoring of regulations, standards, and codes governing Kenya’s electricity and renewable energy sub-sectors.

He has over 25 years of experience in the energy sector and previously served in senior roles at Kenya Power and the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) before joining EPRA.

Oketch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, a Master’s degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from UoN, and a PhD in Strategic Management from Kenyatta University.

He is also a member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) and the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), and is a registered professional engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

Further, the EPRA board expressed confidence that Oketch would effectively steer the authority and assured stakeholders of the stability of the regulator.

“We, importantly, assure the country and the stakeholders of the stability of the Authority and that the Authority remains steady in effectively and sustainably regulating the energy sector,” Ali added.

This comes days after Kiptoo was arrested alongside former Petroleum PS Mohammed Liban and former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang.

The three former government officials are accused of manipulating the fuel stock data and irregular procurement practices within the country’s petroleum supply chain.