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EPRA Assistant Director Silas Cheboi Dies

Vincent Olando

Published

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is mourning the death of Silas Cheboi, its Assistant Director for Surveillance and Enforcement, describing his passing as a profound loss to the institution and everyone who worked with him.

In a statement issued on August 13, EPRA said it was deeply saddened to announce the passing of Cheboi, adding that he would be remembered for his professionalism and dedication to the Authority’s mandate. The regulator has not disclosed the cause of his death.

Cheboi had served at EPRA since 2016, building a career centred on enforcement of Kenya’s energy and petroleum laws. He first served as Coast Region Regional Manager, where his duties included surveillance, enforcement and consumer protection work. From October 2019, he rose to Manager, Surveillance and Enforcement, before his eventual appointment as Assistant Director in the same docket.

In that senior role, Cheboi oversaw field inspections, investigated suspected violations and coordinated enforcement operations targeting illegal activity in the sector. His docket has in recent years been central to EPRA’s crackdown on fuel siphoning, unlicensed LPG refilling and other breaches of petroleum regulations, work that placed him directly in the path of some of the industry’s most persistent malpractices.

Colleagues remembered him as a man who carried out his responsibilities with integrity, and EPRA said his death leaves a deep void within the organisation and among those who knew him personally.

Cheboi held a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Nairobi, where he specialised in macroeconomics, microeconomics and statistics. He graduated from the university on November 29, 1999, before going on to spend nearly a decade in energy-sector regulation.

He was the son of the late Eliud Kandie Cheboi and Susan Kobilo, and the late Mary Kabon and Hannah Tarkok Cheboi. He was married to Molly Cheruto, with whom he had two children, Bill and Antony Cheboi, and was the son-in-law of Eng. Micah Kiptui.

EPRA has confirmed that Cheboi’s body will be interred at his Solian home in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, on Saturday, August 15, 2026, where family, colleagues and well-wishers are expected to gather for his final send-off.

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