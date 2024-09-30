EPRA Closes 14 Petrol Stations Selling Adulterated Fuel To Kenyans

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has closed down 14 petrol stations over selling adulterated fuel to unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement on Monday, September 30, EPRA said a total of 5,854 tests were conducted at 1,321 petroleum sites between July and September this year.

“EPRA is mandated under Section 92 of the Petroleum Act 2019 to monitor petroleum products offered for sale in the local market with the aim of preventing motor fuel adulteration or dumping of export-bound fuels.

“In this regard, the Authority undertakes a program of continuous monitoring of the quality of petroleum motor fuels on sale, transport, and storage throughout the country. During the period July – September 2024, a total of 5,854 tests were conducted at 1,321 petroleum sites. From the tests, 1,304 (98.71%) of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Seventeen, 17 (1.29%) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” read the statement in part.

The closed 14 petrol stations include; Safari Oil Service Station in Kamalat, Prijam Filling Station in Naromoru, Tawa Filling Station in Tawa, Lengut Filling Station in Lengut, Re-Fresh Up Energy Filling Station in Talket, Green Field Service Station in Kanamai and Sikhendu Filling Station in Sikhendu.

Chombo Filling Station in Chepkorio, Birgen Filling Station in Mulot, Top Energy Filling Station in Ombeyi Market, Robinson Filling Station in Labuiywo, Murinya Filling Station in Murinya, Murathi Elijah Filling Station in Kipkona and Suntone Service Station in Busia have also been closed.

However, the authority imposed a penalty of KShs 152,306 on the Home Depo Filling Station in Kiminini.

Bendera Filling Station at Kapenguria Station was reopened after upgrading the product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to KShs 304,806.

On the other hand, Mari Filling Station in Gathage was reopened after paying penalties amounting to Ksh115,990.

