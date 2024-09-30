Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EPRA Closes 14 Petrol Stations Selling Adulterated Fuel To Kenyans

By

Published

Pumps

Pumps

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has closed down 14 petrol stations over selling adulterated fuel to unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement on Monday, September 30, EPRA said a total of 5,854 tests were conducted at 1,321 petroleum sites between  July and September this year.

“EPRA is mandated under Section 92 of the Petroleum Act 2019 to monitor petroleum products offered for sale in the local market with the aim of preventing motor fuel adulteration or dumping of export-bound fuels.

“In this regard, the Authority undertakes a program of continuous monitoring of the quality of petroleum motor fuels on sale, transport, and storage throughout the country. During the period July – September 2024, a total of 5,854 tests were conducted at 1,321 petroleum sites. From the tests, 1,304 (98.71%) of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Seventeen, 17 (1.29%) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” read the statement in part.

The closed 14 petrol stations include; Safari Oil Service Station in Kamalat, Prijam Filling Station in Naromoru, Tawa Filling Station in Tawa, Lengut Filling Station in Lengut, Re-Fresh Up Energy Filling Station in Talket, Green Field Service Station in Kanamai and Sikhendu Filling Station in Sikhendu.

Chombo Filling Station in Chepkorio, Birgen Filling Station in Mulot, Top Energy Filling Station in Ombeyi Market, Robinson Filling Station in Labuiywo, Murinya Filling Station in Murinya, Murathi Elijah Filling Station in Kipkona and Suntone Service Station in Busia have also been closed.

However, the authority imposed a penalty of KShs 152,306 on the Home Depo Filling Station in Kiminini.

Bendera Filling Station at Kapenguria Station was reopened after upgrading the product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to KShs 304,806.

On the other hand, Mari Filling Station in Gathage was reopened after paying penalties amounting to Ksh115,990.

Also Read: EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo To Chair The Global Energy Committee

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020