EPRA Cuts Fuel Prices as Super Petrol Drops to Ksh184.52 in Nairobi

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a fresh reduction in fuel prices, bringing much-needed relief to motorists, households, and businesses grappling with the high cost of living.

In its latest review released on Sunday, September 14, 2025, EPRA confirmed that pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will decrease by Ksh0.79, Ksh0.11, and Ksh0.80 per litre, respectively.

From midnight, September 15, Nairobi residents will pay Ksh184.52 for Super Petrol, Ksh171.47 for Diesel, and Ksh154.78 for Kerosene.

“This is fantastic news for ordinary Kenyans. Every shilling saved at the pump makes a difference, especially during these tough economic times,” said Jane Wanjiku, a motorist in Nairobi, backing the relief.

EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo explained that the price adjustments are guided by Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, which require the authority to determine maximum retail prices based on the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products.

“International fuel prices have stabilized, and with a firmer exchange rate, we are able to pass these savings, however modest, to consumers,” he said.

Experts say the impact of the current cut could go beyond motorists, easing the cost of transporting goods and potentially lowering inflationary pressures. Businesses in logistics and public transport are also expected to benefit, potentially stabilizing service costs for consumers.

Still, many Kenyans feel the reduction is not enough.

“Even one shilling matters when you fuel daily, but these cuts should be bigger to reflect true global market prices,” said taxi driver Peter Mwangi outside a petrol station in the city.

Looking ahead, EPRA has already outlined its next review cycles, with prices set to be adjusted monthly. The authority has promised continued transparency in line with market trends.

For now, Kenyans will take the modest reprieve, though the call for deeper reforms and alternative energy investments remains as urgent as ever.