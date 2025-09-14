Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EPRA Cuts Fuel Prices as Super Petrol Drops to Ksh184.52 in Nairobi

By

Published

EPRA Lowers Pump Prices in Latest Review
EPRA Lowers Pump Prices in Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a fresh reduction in fuel prices, bringing much-needed relief to motorists, households, and businesses grappling with the high cost of living.

In its latest review released on Sunday, September 14, 2025, EPRA confirmed that pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will decrease by Ksh0.79, Ksh0.11, and Ksh0.80 per litre, respectively.

From midnight, September 15, Nairobi residents will pay Ksh184.52 for Super Petrol, Ksh171.47 for Diesel, and Ksh154.78 for Kerosene.

“This is fantastic news for ordinary Kenyans. Every shilling saved at the pump makes a difference, especially during these tough economic times,” said Jane Wanjiku, a motorist in Nairobi, backing the relief.

EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo explained that the price adjustments are guided by Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, which require the authority to determine maximum retail prices based on the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products.

“International fuel prices have stabilized, and with a firmer exchange rate, we are able to pass these savings, however modest, to consumers,” he said.

Experts say the impact of the current cut could go beyond motorists, easing the cost of transporting goods and potentially lowering inflationary pressures. Businesses in logistics and public transport are also expected to benefit, potentially stabilizing service costs for consumers.

Still, many Kenyans feel the reduction is not enough.

“Even one shilling matters when you fuel daily, but these cuts should be bigger to reflect true global market prices,” said taxi driver Peter Mwangi outside a petrol station in the city.

Looking ahead, EPRA has already outlined its next review cycles, with prices set to be adjusted monthly. The authority has promised continued transparency in line with market trends.

For now, Kenyans will take the modest reprieve, though the call for deeper reforms and alternative energy investments remains as urgent as ever.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021