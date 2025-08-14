EPRA Cuts Fuel Prices for August–September Cycle

Motorists and households in Kenya are set to experience a minor reprieve at the pump as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a slight reduction in the prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene, effective August 15, 2025. This adjustment comes after a period of significant price hikes in the preceding month.

In its latest review, released on Thursday, August 14, EPRA confirmed that the maximum allowable pump prices for Super Petrol and Kerosene have each decreased by Ksh1 per litre. Conversely, the price of Diesel will remain unchanged.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15 August 2025 to 14 September 2025,” a statement from EPRA read.

For consumers in Nairobi, Super Petrol will now retail at Ksh185.31 per litre, down from Ksh186.31. Kerosene prices will also see a reduction, settling at Ksh155.58 per litre from Ksh156.58. Diesel, however, will maintain its price of Ksh171.58 per litre. Prices in other major towns like Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu will also reflect these changes, with slight variations due to transportation costs.

The modest price drop is primarily attributed to a decrease in the landed cost of imported Super Petrol. EPRA reported that the average landed cost of Super Petrol decreased by 0.73 per cent, from $628.30 (Ksh81,201) per cubic metre in June 2025 to $623.71 (Ksh80,608) per cubic metre in July 2025. This aligns with a global trend of declining oil prices, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) weekly bulletin, which noted Murban crude oil prices dropping to $68.25 (Ksh8,871) per barrel on August 7, a significant decline from $73.52 (Ksh9,550) recorded on July 31.

However, the picture is not entirely uniform across all products. While Super Petrol saw a decrease in landed cost, the average landed cost for both Diesel and Kerosene actually increased by 3.08 per cent and 3.20 per cent, respectively, during the same period. The unchanged Diesel price, despite an increase in its landed cost, suggests other factors in the pricing formula, such as taxes and margins, are holding it steady.

These new prices are inclusive of a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024, and revised excise duty rates. Kenya imports all its refined petroleum products, making it highly susceptible to international market fluctuations and exchange rate pressures.

The previous month, from July 15 to August 14, saw substantial increases, with Super Petrol rising by Ksh8.99, Diesel by Ksh8.67, and Kerosene by Ksh9.65 per litre, largely due to increased landed costs and global market dynamics, including attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

This current slight reduction offers a small measure of relief, though the overall cost of fuel remains a significant concern for Kenyan consumers and businesses.