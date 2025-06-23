EPRA Exposes Black-Market Gas Cartels Endangering Kenyan Lives

KDRTV News – Mombasa: The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has dealt a significant blow to Kenya’s illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market, shutting down a major unlicensed gas refilling plant in the heart of Mombasa’s Majengo area. The illegal operation was not only defrauding trusted LPG brands but also putting thousands of lives at risk across the country.

According to EPRA, “Our ever-alert Surveillance and Enforcement team from the Coastal region over the weekend busted an illegal LPG refilling plant in the Majengo area of Mombasa County. The facility was found refilling and rebranding LPG cylinders from multiple licensed brand owners without the written consent from the rightful owners, in violation of Section 99(1)(m) of the Petroleum Act, CAP 308.”

The bust was led by EPRA’s Coast Regional Manager Mr. Francis Keri, in close collaboration with officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the National Police Service (NPS), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA).

Investigations further revealed that the facility had gone a step further by “tampering with brand identities by removing valves, defacing cylinders, and altering logos,” EPRA noted. These actions not only violate the law but also breach Regulation 15 of the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations, 2019, which outlines critical safety and traceability standards. Such practices pose “serious safety risks,” the agency warned.

“This was a disaster waiting to happen,” said Keri. “These operators were not just breaking the law – they were endangering innocent households and small businesses.”

The raid uncovered hundreds of 6kg to 13kg cylinders that had been defaced and rebranded. Cylinders that are tampered with or improperly refilled can leak, explode, or malfunction particularly in densely populated areas like residential estates and small eateries. Consumers trust branded cylinders to meet safety standards, but rogue refillers are exploiting this trust for profit, putting lives on the line.

This isn’t an isolated case. The Mombasa fraud is part of a broader nationwide crackdown that has seen over 26,000 illegal cylinders confiscated and 32 unlicensed refill stations shut down in the last three years across Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru, and now Mombasa. These black-market activities cost legitimate brands over KES 1.2 billion annually.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo has affirmed that all seized cylinders will be returned to their rightful brand owners to restore trust in the market and increase access to safe LPG. “The Authority and its multi-agency partners remain firmly committed to ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting public safety. Investigations are ongoing, and all those found responsible will face appropriate legal action,” EPRA stated.

As enforcement intensifies, Kenyans are urged to stay vigilant, verify gas sources, and report suspicious activity. Behind that shiny paint job may lie a deadly deception.