EPRA Fuel Price Hike July – August 2025

Kenyans are once again facing the pinch of rising fuel costs as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced significant price increases effective July 15th to August 14th, 2025.

This latest adjustment sees Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene all experiencing substantial hikes, promising a ripple effect across various sectors of the economy.

According to EPRA’s latest review, the price of Super Petrol has surged by KES 8.99 per litre, bringing its new retail price to KES 186.31.

Diesel users will also feel the impact, with an increase of KES 8.67 per litre, pushing its price to KES 171.58. Kerosene, a key commodity for many households, has seen the steepest rise of KES 9.65 per litre, now retailing at KES 156.58.

EPRA attributed these increases to a rise in the landed costs of petroleum products. Super Petrol’s landed cost climbed by 6.45%, Diesel by 6.27%, and Kerosene by 6.95% .

The continuous upward trend in fuel prices is a significant concern for consumers and businesses alike. Such increases directly impact transportation costs, manufacturing, and agricultural production, potentially leading to higher prices for goods and services across the board.

This economic pressure is compounded by other financial dynamics, such as the increase in foreign liabilities due to rising foreign direct investment, as reported by the Central Bank of Kenya, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, and Kenya Investment Authority.