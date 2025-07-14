Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EPRA Fuel Price Hike July – August 2025

By

Published

EPRA Hikes Fuel Prices
EPRA Hikes Fuel Prices

Kenyans are once again facing the pinch of rising fuel costs as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced significant price increases effective July 15th to August 14th, 2025.

This latest adjustment sees Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene all experiencing substantial hikes, promising a ripple effect across various sectors of the economy.

According to EPRA’s latest review, the price of Super Petrol has surged by KES 8.99 per litre, bringing its new retail price to KES 186.31.

Diesel users will also feel the impact, with an increase of KES 8.67 per litre, pushing its price to KES 171.58. Kerosene, a key commodity for many households, has seen the steepest rise of KES 9.65 per litre, now retailing at KES 156.58.

EPRA attributed these increases to a rise in the landed costs of petroleum products. Super Petrol’s landed cost climbed by 6.45%, Diesel by 6.27%, and Kerosene by 6.95% .

The continuous upward trend in fuel prices is a significant concern for consumers and businesses alike. Such increases directly impact transportation costs, manufacturing, and agricultural production, potentially leading to higher prices for goods and services across the board.

This economic pressure is compounded by other financial dynamics, such as the increase in foreign liabilities due to rising foreign direct investment, as reported by the Central Bank of Kenya, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, and Kenya Investment Authority.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021