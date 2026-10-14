EPRA Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene for the period between October 15 and November 14, 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday October 15, EPRA announced that the maximum retail prices of Super Petrol, diesel and kerosene would rise by Ksh12.93, Ksh9.90 and Ksh28.49 per litre, respectively.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products in the period under review, the maximum allowed retail petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increases by KShs.12.93/litre, KShs.9.90/litre and KShs.28.49/litre respectively,” read the statement.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol rose by 11.81 per cent, from US$874.26 per cubic metre in August to US$977.55 in September.

Diesel recorded an 11.32 per cent increase, with its landed cost rising from US$957.05 to US$1,065.38 per cubic metre over the same period.

The landed cost of kerosene also increased by 9.41 per cent, from US$1,003.87 to US$1,098.31 per cubic metre.

EPRA said the new pump prices include Value Added Tax (VAT) at 8 per cent, in line with government policy aimed at cushioning consumers from the effects of high international petroleum prices.

With the new changes, Petrol will now retail at Ksh226.96 per litre in Nairobi, while diesel will sell at Ksh227.76 and kerosene at Ksh219.87.

In Mombasa, the maximum wholesale prices will stand at Ksh208.73 per litre for Super Petrol, Ksh209.53 for Diesel and Ksh201.64 for Kerosene.

This comes after former DP Rigathi Gachagua claimed that President Ruto has ordered the cost of petrol and diesel to be increased by Ksh12 and Ksh9 per litre respectively.

“Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Ksh9 and petrol by Ksh 12, to be processed through Gulf Energy for political bribery,” Gachagua claimed.