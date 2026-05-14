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EPRA Increases Fuel Prices in Latest Review

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased petrol and diesel prices in its latest review.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, EPRA announced that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by Ksh16.65 and Ksh46.29 per litre, respectively.

However, the regulator said the price of Kerosene will remain unchanged during the period under review.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol and diesel increase by Sh16.65 per litre and Sh46.29 per litre respectively, while the price of kerosene remains unchanged,” EPRA said.

The authority noted that the prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

“The Authority has calculated the prices basis 8% VAT on petroleum products pursuant to Legal Notice No.70 dated 15th April 2026.

“Further, the Government will, in this cycle, cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately KShs. 5 billion to subsidize the prices of Diesel and Kerosene,” EPRA said.

According to the regulator, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10.00% from US$823.27 per cubic metre in March 2026 to US$906.23 per cubic metre in April 2026.

Diesel increased by 20.32% from US$1073.82 per cubic metre to US$1291.98 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 1.59% from US$1311.93 per cubic metre to US$1332.73 per cubic metre over the same period.

Following the review, Super Petrol and Diesel will now retail at a maximum of Ksh214.25 and Ksh242.92, respectively, for the next month.

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