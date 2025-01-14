EPRA Increases Fuel Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased fuel prices for the next one month effective January 15 at midnight.

In a statement, EPRA said the price of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will increase by Ksh 0.29, Ksh 2.00, and Ksh 3.00 per litre, respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th January 2025 to 14% February 2025.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by KShs.0.29/litre, KShs.2.00/litre and KShs.3.00/litre respectively,” read the statement in part.

According to EPRA, the new prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The regulator noted that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.14% from US$612.53 per cubic metre in November 2024 to US$611.69 per cubic metre in December 2024.

Diesel on the other hand increased by 0.06% from US5643.69 per cubic metre to US$644.10 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 1.62% from US5660.30 per cubic metre to US$649.64 per cubic metre over the same period.

