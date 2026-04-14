EPRA Increases Petrol and Diesel Prices by Up to KSh40 in Latest April–May Review

Motorists and households across Kenya will pay significantly more for fuel after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a sharp increase in petroleum pump prices for the April–May 2026 pricing cycle.

In the latest review released on Tuesday, April 14, EPRA increased the maximum retail price of Super Petrol by KSh28.69 per litre and Diesel by KSh40.30 per litre. The price of kerosene, however, remains unchanged, offering limited relief to consumers who rely on it for domestic use.

The new prices will take effect from April 15 and remain in force until May 14, 2026, setting the stage for higher transport fares and increased cost of basic commodities in the coming weeks.

EPRA attributed the upward adjustment to a surge in global oil prices and increased landed costs of imported petroleum products. Kenya, which fully relies on imports for refined fuel, remains highly exposed to fluctuations in the international oil market and foreign exchange movements.

According to the regulator, the average landed cost of Super Petrol rose by 41.53 per cent between February and March 2026, while Diesel recorded a sharper increase of 68.72 per cent. Kerosene posted the steepest rise, more than doubling within the same period.

“The increases have been driven by escalated prices in the international market,” EPRA stated in its announcement.

The pricing formula also reflects the impact of the weakening Kenya shilling against the US dollar, which averaged 130.08 in March, further raising import costs.

Despite government interventions, including adjustments in Value Added Tax and partial subsidies drawn from the Petroleum Development Levy, the relief measures were insufficient to offset the global price pressures.

The diesel increase is expected to have the widest economic ripple effect, given its heavy use in transport, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

As the new fuel prices take effect, attention now turns to how households, businesses, and policymakers will absorb the shock, with inflationary pressure likely to rise in the short term.