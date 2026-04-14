EPRA Increases, Petrol, Diesel Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices for the next one month.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, EPRA announced it has increased Petrol and Diesel by Ksh28.69 per litre and Ksh40.30per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene will remain unchanged during the period.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th April 2026 to 14th May 2026.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel increases by Ksh28.69/litre and Ksh40.30/litre respectively while the price of Kerosene remains unchanged,” EPRA stated.

According to EPRA, the prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.69 dated 14th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The regulator noted VAT on Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene has been reduced from 16% to 13% in order to cushion consumers from the high landed cost of petroleum products as a result of the escalated prices in the international market.

EPRA also said the government cushioned the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately Ksh6.2 billion to stabilize the pump prices.

The authority further said the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 41.53% from US$582.11 per cubic metre in February 2026 to US$823.87 per cubic metre in March 2026.

Diesel, on the other hand, increased by 68.72% from US$636.45 per cubic metre to US$1073.2 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 105.15% from US$639.48 per cubic metre to US$1311.93 per cubic metre over the same period.