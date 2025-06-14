EPRA Increases Petrol Prices In Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices for the next month.

In an update on Saturday, June 14, EPRA increased the price of Super Petrol by Ksh 2.69 per litre, while the prices of Diesel and Kerosene dropped by Ksh 1.95 and Ksh 2.06 per litre, respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th June 2025 to 14th July 2025.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol increases by KSh 2.69/litre while Diesel and Kerosene decrease by KSh 1.95/litre and KSh 2.06/litre respectively,” EPRA stated.

The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

EPRA noted that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 0.35% from US$588.16 per cubic metre in April 2025 to US$590.24 per cubic metre in May 2025.

Diesel decreased by 2.42% from US$594.60 per cubic metre to US$580.23 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 5.14% from US$599.84 per cubic metre to US$569.00 per cubic metre over the same period.

Super Petrol will now be sold at Ksh177.32 in Nairobi, Diesel at Ksh162.91, while Kerosene will be sold at Ksh146.93.

