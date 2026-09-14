EPRA Keeps Fuel Prices Unchanged in Latest Monthly Review

Motorists across Kenya will pay the same amount at the pump for at least another month after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) left maximum retail prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene unchanged in its latest monthly review.

The new prices take effect at midnight on September 15 and will remain in force until October 14, 2026.

In Nairobi, super petrol will continue retailing at Ksh214.03 per litre, diesel at Ksh217.86, and kerosene at Ksh191.38. In Mombasa, the products will cost Ksh210.87, Ksh214.58 and Ksh188.09 per litre respectively, while Kisumu motorists will pay Ksh213.69 for super petrol, Ksh218.08 for diesel and Ksh191.63 for kerosene.

The decision comes even though the cost of importing petrol actually dropped over the review period. EPRA said the average landed cost of imported super petrol fell by 7.87 per cent, from US$948.92 per cubic metre in July to US$874.26 in August.

Diesel and kerosene moved in the opposite direction. Diesel’s landed cost rose by 11.86 per cent, from US$855.59 to US$957.05 per cubic metre, while kerosene climbed 9.71 per cent, from US$915.01 to US$1,003.87 per cubic metre.

EPRA said the divergent price movements meant the cheaper petrol import bill was effectively offset elsewhere in the pricing formula, which also accounts for transport costs, marketing company margins, taxes and levies.

“EPRA wishes to assure the public of its continued commitment to the observance of fair competition and protection of the interests of both consumers and investors in the energy and petroleum sectors,” said Ag. Director General Dr Joseph Oketch in the Monday statement.

The regulator noted that Kenya imports all its petroleum requirements already refined, meaning local pump prices are pegged to international market benchmarks and the prevailing shilling-to-dollar exchange rate, which stood at 129.72 in August.

EPRA said the retained prices remain inclusive of Value Added Tax, calculated in line with the VAT Act 2013, the Finance Act 2023 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024, alongside excise duty rates adjusted for inflation.

For motorists, the freeze offers a second straight month of price stability, even as the underlying cost of importing different fuel products continues to swing in different directions. The regulator reviews pump prices every month under the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, with the next adjustment due in mid-October.