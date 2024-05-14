EPRA Reduces Fuel Prices For The Next 1 Month

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday announced new fuel prices for the next month.

In a statement, EPRA reduced the price of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene by Sh 1.00 per litre, Sh 1.20 per litre and Sh1.30 per litre respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from 15th May 2024 to 14th June 2024.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreased by KShs.1.00 per litre, KShs.1.20 per litre and KShs.1.30 per litre respectively,” read the statement in part.

Petrol will now retail at Sh 192.84, Diesel Sh 179.18 and Kerosene Sh 168.76 in Nairobi while in Mombasa it will cost Sh 189.66, Sh 176.01 and Sh 165.69 respectively.

In Nakuru super petrol will retail at Sh191.90, diesel at Sh178.62 and kerosene at Sh168.26.

The new prices will take effect at midnight and will run until the next EPRA review on June 14, 2024.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” EPRA announced.

According to the authority, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 3.82% from US$737.69 per cubic metre in March 2024 to US$765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024 while that of Diesel decreased by 0.46% from US$722.51 per cubic metre to US$719.21 per cubic metre.

Kerosene increased by 0.50% from US$725.31 per cubic metre to US$728.97 per cubic metre.

In the last review on April 14, EPRA reduced fuel prices by up to Sh18. A litre of super petrol decreased by Sh5.31, diesel by Sh10 per litre while kerosene was cut by Sh18.68 per litre.

