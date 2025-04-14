EPRA Reduces Fuel Prices In Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a reduction in fuel prices in its latest price review.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, EPRA said the prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene have decreased by Ksh1.95, Ksh2.20 and Ksh2.40 per litre respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th April 2025 to 14th May 2025.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreases by KShs.1.95/litre, KShs.2.20/litre and KShs.2.40/litre respectively,” read the statement in part.

EPRA noted that the new prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

According to the regulator, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.89% from US$637.22 per cubic metre in February 2025 to US$606.06 per cubic metre in March 2025, while Diesel decreased by 6.45% from US$680.63 per cubic metre to US$636.75 per cubic metre.

Kerosene, on the other hand, decreased by 6.53% from US$672.14 per cubic metre to US$628.22 per cubic metre over the same period.

Motorists and households in Nairobi will now pay Ksh174.63 for Super Petrol, Ksh164.86 for Diesel, and Ksh148.99 for Kerosene.

In Mombasa a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene will go for Ksh177.39, Ksh161.62 and Ksh145.75 respectively.

