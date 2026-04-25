EPRA Uncovers 800 Litres of Siphoned Fuel Near Nairobi KPC Depots

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), in collaboration with the Energy Police Unit, dismantled illegal fuel siphoning operation in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, recovering approximately 800 litres of petroleum products in a targeted raid conducted on Friday.

The operation, carried out at an open-air site along Nadume Road off Lunga Lunga Road, exposed a well-organised syndicate operating within one of the capital’s most critical fuel distribution corridors. The area lies in close proximity to Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) depots, a strategic hub that facilitates fuel movement across Nairobi and the wider East African region.

In a statement, EPRA confirmed the raid, noting, “Today, our ever hawk-eyed surveillance & enforcement team, in collaboration with the Energy Police Unit, raided an open-air illegal petroleum-siphoning site located at Nadume Road off Lunga Lunga Road in the Industrial Area in Nairobi County.”

Authorities seized about 800 litres of siphoned fuel, alongside equipment used in the illicit trade, including rubber pipes, drums, an aluminium container, and multiple 20-litre jerrycans. However, no arrests were made during the operation, as the suspects reportedly fled after being tipped off.

“The syndicate involved in the illegal operations got wind of police presence through their informers and scampered for safety to evade arrest. The site has been secured as the hunt for the culprits intensifies,” EPRA stated. The raid underscores growing concerns over fuel-related crimes in sensitive logistical zones. Nadume Road is a high-traffic artery for oil marketers collecting fuel for distribution, making it particularly vulnerable to illegal activities such as siphoning, which can result in significant economic losses and safety risks.

EPRA warned that such operations not only undermine regulatory frameworks but also pose environmental hazards and public safety threats due to the highly flammable nature of petroleum products and poor storage conditions.

The enforcement action comes against the backdrop of a wider fuel crisis in Kenya, following the infiltration of substandard petrol into the market. Reports indicate that nearly 12,000 metric tonnes of contaminated fuel – part of a 60,000-tonne shipment aboard the MT Paloma entered circulation despite failing initial quality tests.

Laboratory analysis revealed dangerously elevated levels of manganese, sulphur, and benzene, exceeding legal limits and raising concerns over vehicle damage and public health risks. Although authorities later authorised blending of the off-spec fuel, a significant portion had already reached consumers.

EPRA has since urged the public and industry stakeholders to remain vigilant and report suspicious petroleum-related activities, reaffirming its commitment to dismantling illegal fuel networks and restoring integrity within the sector.