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EPRA Warns of Further Fuel Price Increases as Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Supplies

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenyans could pay even more for fuel in the coming months if the conflict in the Middle East keeps disrupting global oil supplies, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has warned.

EPRA Director-General Edward Mwirigi Kinyua said this on Thursday, October 15, while appearing before the Special Funds Accounts Committee. It was a day after the regulator announced one of the sharpest fuel price increases of 2026. He said prices could climb further during the winter season, depending on how the situation in the Gulf unfolds.

Under the October 15 to November 14 pricing cycle, the maximum retail price of petrol rises by Sh12.93 a litre, diesel by Sh9.90 and kerosene by Sh28.49. In Nairobi, petrol now retails at Sh226.96 a litre and diesel at Sh227.76.

Mwirigi told the press on Wednesday that September was the worst month since the war began.

“September has been the worst month ever since this war broke out. Super petrol has reached USD 1,300 per metric tonne from the initial USD $600 per metric tonne,” he said.

EPRA says September recorded the highest international prices for refined petroleum products in more than a decade. Between February and September, the import cost of super petrol rose by 89.45 per cent, while diesel rose by 90.64 per cent.

Before the committee, Mwirigi blamed attacks on fuel infrastructure and vessels in the Gulf. He said importers have been forced to look for cargoes elsewhere, including Singapore, where fuel is reportedly more expensive. Saudi vessels, he said, had been targeted.

MPs asked why prices rose despite President William Ruto’s assurance in May that pump prices would stay stable. They also asked whether the public had been told of the supply disruptions, including reports that two fuel vessels had been bombed. Mwirigi insisted that Kenya’s prices remain competitive compared with those of neighbouring countries.

On the steep kerosene increase, he said EPRA wanted to narrow the gap between kerosene and diesel to discourage adulteration.

“Instead of holding kerosene at an artificially low price, we have sought to bring it closer to the other fuels to remove that incentive for adulteration,” he said.

The government says it is cushioning consumers. Under the government-to-government oil deal, freight and premium costs are capped, saving consumers about Sh17.04 a litre compared with spot market rates. EPRA also says Sh29.4 billion went into the Petroleum Development Levy Fund last financial year to stabilise prices. The National Assembly has since passed the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which keeps VAT on petrol, diesel and kerosene at 8 per cent instead of reverting to 16 per cent.

The increase is already feeding into transport costs. Matatu Owners Association president Albert Karakacha said operators have been told to raise fares by 10 per cent.

“Today we woke up, and we found that the fuel has gone up, and as the association, we’ve consulted widely, and we’ve told our members to increase by 10 per cent because we are businessmen and we need to make a profit,” he said.

Mwirigi also told the committee that EPRA is exploring alternative energy sources, but said moving away from petroleum would be difficult because it is so widely used.

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