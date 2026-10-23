Equity Bank Employee Charged Over Alleged Plot to Steal by Duplicating Banking System Profiles

Equity Bank employee has been charged at the Milimani Law Courts over an alleged plot to steal from the bank by duplicating user profiles on its core banking system.

Ian Muhia Maina appeared before Milimani Magistrate Irene Thamara on Friday, October 23, and denied all three charges. A plea of not guilty was entered.

He is charged with unauthorised access to a computer system under Section 14(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. He also faces a charge of attempted stealing by servant under Section 389 of the Penal Code, and conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393.

According to the charge sheet, the offences happened on diverse dates between May 2026 and October 21, 2026, at an unknown location, jointly with others who are not before the court. The prosecution says Maina duplicated two user profiles on the bank’s Finacle platform, identified as VM53601 and BC 23924.

“You secured unauthorised access to a computer system belonging to the bank by duplicating Finacle user profiles VM53601 and BC 23924 with intent to commit a further offence, namely theft,” the charge sheet reads in part.

Finacle is banking software used by financial institutions to manage operations such as customer accounts and transactions. User profiles decide what functions and information a person can access in the system.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bail. Magistrate Thamara freed him on terms she read out in court.

“The accused is hereby granted a bond of Ksh600,000 with surety of the same amount; alternatively, he deposits Ksh200,000,” she directed.

Maina must attend all court proceedings, or his bail and bond terms will be cancelled.

The charge sheet does not say whether any money was lost or whether the alleged duplication led to a successful breach of the bank’s systems. The allegations remain unproven, and the case continues.