Eric Latiff Joins Nation Media Group After Quitting Standard Group

Ggj0dbcX0AApvJz

File image of Eric Latiff

Celebrated Radio Presenter Eric Latiff has joined the Nation Media Group (NMG) following his exit from Standard Media Group.

In a statement,  Simatoi Dajom, Head of Broadcasting at NMG confirmed Latiff was joining the media house and expressed confidence that he will bring transformative impact to the company’s operations.

“Latiff is a highly regarded and accomplished media personality, renowned for his creativity, passion, and a stellar track record across TV, Radio, and Digital platforms. With over 27 years of experience in the media industry, Latiff is described as a professional who brings “a wealth of knowledge and a passion for developing new media,” said Dajom.

She also noted that Latiff joining NMG aligns with NMG’s strategy to innovate and enhance its broadcast offering.

“Having Latiff on board aligns perfectly with our strategy to continuously innovate and elevate our broadcast offerings and underscores our commitment to creating multimedia content that our customers love. I am confident that his inclusion will bring much-needed impact in the fast-changing media landscape,” Dajom added.

On Monday Latiff announced that he was exiting the Standard Group after nearly five years where he was hosting the Situation room.

In a heartfelt message, Latiff bade farewell to the show he hosted with CT Muga, Ndu Okoh, and Njeri Thorne, acknowledging the growth and impact the show has had on Kenyans.

“The four of us with CT Muga, Ndu Okoh and Njeri Thorne took on the new assignment with dedication and a true belief that we could do it. Outside of that studio was our producer Brian Evusa, the Programmes Controller Brian Obara and, although he wasn’t in the studio, the Radio General Manager Tom Japanni was present.

“It has been a great journey building The Situation Room to what it has become and we have very many people to thank, not least the team of producers, marketing, commercial, technical and other colleagues,” Latiff stated.

He previously worked for Family FM and TV, Kameme FM, and K24 TV.

