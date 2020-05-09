Ethiopian Troops Killed 3 Survivors After Downing Kenyan Aircraft To Cover Incident

(KDRTV)-After Ethiopian troops admitted that they mistakenly shot down the Kenyan plane from African Express, preliminary findings indicate that the troop could have closely shot 3 survivors who did not die on the spot to cover the incident

According to the Ethiopian troops, they shot down the plane after it flew so low that they suspected that Al-Shabaab militants were trying to conduct a suicide mission with it

Again, the sector Three Commander Brigadier General Alemu Ayene, reiterated there was no information the aircraft was scheduled to land at Bardaale and that the Ethiopian forces did not find a way to communicate with it

However, it is worrying how Ethiopian forces were not aware of the flight even though it was permitted by the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority (See the authorization note below)

According to investigations by the Somalian authorities, the aircraft was shot so close to the ground that three of the crew members did not die on impact.

However, reports allege that the trio who survived could have been shot at close range by the Ethiopian troop to cover the incident

KDRTV understands that the African Express Flight 711 with registration 5Y AXO was hit by a truck-mounted rocket-propelled grenade while landing in Bardaale on May 4.

Since then, the Kenyan and Somalian leaders ordered for immediate and proper over the incident which also led to the death of Captain Hassan Bulhan who is the son of Captain Musa Hassan Burhan, the owner of the flight

Among the six crew member were four Kenyans and two Somalians

AU Mission in Somalia censured the shooting the led to the death for 6 crew members

Reports indicated that the pilot was landing West-East and not East-West as usual landings and that the aircraft almost landed on ZU 23 crew, believed to be a military contingent stationed in Bardaale

Below is the truck that is suspected to have carried the Rocket-propelled grenade that downed the Kenyan plane

The admission by the Ethiopian troops is to allow Ethiopia not sanctioned by the International community.