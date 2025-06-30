European Bank For Reconstruction and Development To Set Up Its African Office in Nairobi

President William Ruto has welcomed the decision by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to establish its African continental office in Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, June 30, Ruto said it is a strategic move that will strengthen support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and promote Public-Private Partnerships as key drivers of economic growth.

The President held talks with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain.

Ruto and the EBRD President agreed on a comprehensive engagement strategy, including support for climate financing, the promotion of green investments, and the organisation of an investor conference in Nairobi later this year.

The bank also reaffirmed its alignment with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and proposed a structured, long-term engagement.

“We value our growing partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and welcome the bank’s decision to establish an African office in Nairobi.

“This is a strategic move that will enhance support for micro, small, and medium enterprises, and promote public-private partnerships as key drivers of economic growth,” Ruto noted.

Meanwhile, Ruto held bilateral talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, where he committed to strengthening diplomatic ties with Ukraine for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He said Kenya and Ukraine are working on expanding educational opportunities, particularly for their students.

The President noted that Kenya is keen to address food security challenges in partnership with Ukraine.

He added that the Kenya-Ukraine partnership offers a valuable platform to expand cooperation in information and communication technology (ICT) and trade for shared growth and development.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional and global stability through peacekeeping, mediation, and multilateral diplomacy, grounded in the United Nations Charter and a rules-based international order.