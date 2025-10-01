Ex-Finance Chief of Sheffield Steel Systems Limited in Court Over KSh146M Heist

Former financial controller Jane Achieng Eshiwani Okumu faces charges of allegedly embezzling a staggering Ksh 146 million from Sheffield Steel Systems Limited Company. The accusations, which include theft and money laundering, paint a picture of elaborate deception carried out over several years by a trusted employee.

Okumu appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, where she strongly denied the charges. Prosecutors allege that the substantial sum, specifically Ksh 146,519,431.75, came into her possession “by virtue of her employment” between May 15, 2018, and August 25, 2021. The period highlights a sustained pattern of alleged illicit activity within the company’s Nairobi offices.

Further complicating the case, Okumu is accused of forging official documents to conceal her actions. On March 5, 2021, she allegedly created a letter referenced SS/FD/FC/20210105/41 in the name of Dr. Suresh Kanotra, the Managing Director of Sheffield Steel Systems, “with intent to deceive”. Such acts of falsification are often central to complex financial crimes, aiming to obscure the paper trail and mislead auditors.

The prosecution also detailed how Okumu allegedly laundered the stolen funds, specifically by purchasing high-value assets. She is accused of using the proceeds of crime to acquire motor vehicles, including a Honda CRV (KCU 870E) and a Toyota Fortuner (KCV 485W) for Ksh 2.7 million. These transactions, occurring between October 2018 and March 2021, are presented as clear attempts to “conceal the source of the money”. The act of converting illicit gains into legitimate assets is a hallmark of money laundering, a serious offense designed to make illegally obtained funds appear clean.

The case demonstrates the critical importance of internal controls and oversight within organizations to prevent and detect financial misconduct. Embezzlement, a form of white-collar crime, typically involves the misappropriation of funds entrusted to an individual.

The legal principle of mens rea, or criminal intent, is often a key element in proving such crimes, as highlighted in historical cases like Morissette v. United States, where the Supreme Court emphasized that intent is usually an inherent component of common-law crimes, even if not explicitly stated in a statute.

Okumu will remain in custody until her next court appearance, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly send a strong message regarding corporate accountability and the severe consequences of financial fraud if proven guilty.