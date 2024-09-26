Ex-Governor Kivutha Kibwana Lands Teaching Role At Daystar University

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has landed a new teaching role at Daystar University.

In a statement on Thursday, Kibwana revealed that he had been appointed at the university to teach law.

The former Makueni Governor disclosed that he will begin the new role in January 2025.

Kibwana has previously worked as a law professor at the University of Nairobi School of Law for over two decades.

“I thank God for the opportunity to serve at the Daystar University Law School as Professor after a previous 25-year stint at UoN. Another new beginning; I look forward to engagement in the Master of Laws Programme from January 2025,” he said.

The former county boss expressed that he was excited about his new role at the university located along Ngong Road given that he will be engaging young minds.

“Where the youth are, I pray I will always be there,” Kibwana added.

Kibwana served as the Makueni County boss for two terms between 2013 and 2022.

In the 2022 general elections, Kibwana drummed up support for Azimio leader Raila Odinga but switched sides to President William Ruto after the elections.

Kibwana was shortlisted for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson position but President Ruto picked former CITAM bishop David Oginde.

Prof Kibwana graduated from the University of Nairobi in 1976 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws.

He then went on to study at the University of London and George Washington University before graduating with an LLM from Harvard University in June 1984.

Before being elected the Makueni Governor, Kibwana served as the Minister for Defence, Minister for Environment, and member of parliament for the Makueni constituency.

Kibwana also served as an advisor to the late President Mwai Kibaki.

