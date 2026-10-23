Ex-Insurance Credit Control Officer Charged Over Alleged Sh89.5 Million Theft

Former credit control officer at an insurance company has been charged with stealing Sh89,579,274 from his former employer, in a case detectives say involved insider access, system manipulation and three companies that had no business with the firm.

Bernard Kariuki Ngugi was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, October 23. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a bond of Sh2 million, with an alternative cash bail of Sh800,000. The case will be mentioned on November 10, 2026.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Banking Fraud Investigations Unit say that between 2018 and November 2025, Ngugi used his privileged access to the company’s financial systems to divert money through three companies: Auris General Merchants Ltd, Donbitz Global Limited and Pedram Global Limited.

Investigators say the three firms had no legitimate business relationship with the insurer and were not entitled to any payments. They allege the scheme involved manipulating the company’s financial systems to place the firms in the payment chain.

According to the DCI, Sh35.27 million went through Auris General Merchants, Sh32.68 million through Donbitz Global and Sh21.63 million through Pedram Global. Investigators also say withdrawals and transfers were made in ways meant to hide where the money came from and where it went.

The file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which agreed with the recommendation to charge Ngugi with theft by servant, money laundering and other related offences. He was then trailed and arrested in Nairobi before being arraigned.

The DCI said it remains determined to pursue complex financial crimes, “following the money trail and bringing to account those who abuse positions of trust for personal gain.” Members of the public can report anonymously by calling the toll-free line 0800 722 203 or sending a WhatsApp message to 0709 570 000.

The allegations are yet to be proved in court.