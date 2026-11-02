Ex-Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Fined Ksh21 Million

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been fined a total of Ksh21 million in a Ksh25.6 million money laundering case, with default prison sentences of up to 13 years.

Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa delivered the sentence following a High Court decision that upheld the accused persons’ convictions on various corruption-related offences and overturned their acquittals on money laundering charges.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today secured fines totalling Ksh21 million against former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a money laundering case involving Ksh. 25.6 million, with default prison sentences of up to 13 years.

“His co-accused were also handed substantial fines and custodial sentences by the Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

Waititu was fined Ksh10 million in the first count involving Ksh12,410,500, Ksh6 million in the second count involving Ksh7,214,000, and Ksh5 million in the third count involving Ksh6 million.

He will serve five years, four years and four years in prison, respectively, if he fails to pay the fines. The three default sentences will run concurrently.

His co-accused, Charles Chege Mbuthia and Beth Wangeci Mburu, were also handed fines and custodial sentences across the three counts.

In the first count, Mbuthia was fined Ksh10 million or five years in prison in default, while Mburu was fined Ksh2 million or two years in default. Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Testimony Enterprises Limited were each fined Ksh16 million.

In the second count, Mbuthia was fined Ksh6 million or four years in prison in default, while Mburu received a Ksh2 million fine or two years in default.

Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u, through Bienvenue Delta Hotel, was also fined Ksh2 million or two years in prison in default, while Testimony Enterprises Limited was fined Ksh12 million.

For the third count, Mbuthia was fined Ksh5 million or four years in default, while Mburu was fined Ksh2 million or two years in default. Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Testimony Enterprises Limited were each fined Ksh8 million.

During mitigation, the defence lawyers pleaded for leniency, citing the accused persons’ family responsibilities, prolonged court proceedings dating back to 2019 and the emotional and psychological strain associated with the case.

The defence also asked the court to allow the accused persons to settle their fines in instalments over two years.

However, the prosecution opposed the applications, urging the court to consider the seriousness of money laundering offences and their implications for Kenya’s financial system and international obligations.

In its ruling, the court directed the corporate entities to pay their respective fines within 14 days, warning that failure to comply would attract the applicable default sentences.