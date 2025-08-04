Ex-MP Sammy Mwaita Charged Over Ksh150 Million Land Fraud

Former Lands Commissioner and ex-Baringo Central Member of Parliament Sammy Silas Komen Mwaita was on Monday, August 4, arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, where he faced multiple charges related to a land fraud scheme involving property worth Ksh150 million.

The former lawmaker was charged with unlawfully creating two title deeds with the intent to defraud the rightful owners of two prime parcels of land.

Prosecution told the court that Mwaita and his co-accused, Brian Kiptoo Kiplangat, conspired on or before March 30, 2001, to fraudulently generate title documents for Grant Title Land Reference No. 209/9968 IR No. 85847 without legal authority.

According to the ODPP, the forged documents were intended to defraud Rose Njoki King’au of land designated as Plot No. “A”.

“Prosecution further revealed that Mwaita, while serving in public office, fraudulently registered both Plot “A” and an adjacent parcel identified as Plot “B”, without the consent or knowledge of their respective owners, Rose Njoki King’au and Micugu Wagatharia, an act that constituted abuse of office,” ODPP stated.

Mwaita is also facing several other counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, making a document without authority, plus two counts of abuse of office, and a further two counts of giving false information to public officers.

The court heard that Mwaita misled the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in March 2020, falsely claiming that the disputed parcels belonged to Shaba Trustees Limited, claims he knew to be untrue.

The intention, Prosecution stated, was to prompt DCI investigators to recommend criminal charges against the rightful land owners.

Mwaita’s co-accused, Kiplangat, failed to appear for plea-taking, prompting Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi to issue a summons for his appearance on Tuesday.

Mwaita pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a bond of Ksh 10 million or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 2 million, with two sureties.