Ex-Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, 8 Others Charged Afresh Over Ksh351 Million Case

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and eight others have been charged afresh at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over alleged corruption involving Ksh351,097,491.15 in public funds.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the new charges were filed following the amendment of the initial charge sheet in the case.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today charged afresh the former Governor of Murang’a County and eight others at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court following the amendment of the initial charges in the Ksh. 351,097,491.15 case,” read the statement in part.

Wa Iria was charged alongside Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, Peter Muturi Karanja, Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges brought under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA) and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA).

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences were committed between October 21, 2014, and June 19, 2017, in Murang’a County.

The prosecution alleged that Wa Iria, while serving as Governor of Murang’a County, together with directors of Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited and the governor’s personal assistant, conspired to commit an offence of corruption involving fraud in the award and execution of a media-buying services contract.

The contract was awarded to Top Image Media Consultants Limited by the Murang’a County Government and allegedly resulted in the loss of public property amounting to KSh351,097,491.15.

The accused persons were also charged with five counts relating to money laundering, unlawful acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, and dealing with suspected property.

The charges were brought under Section 47(2)(a), as read with Sections 47(1) and 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, among other relevant provisions.

“The accused persons were also charged with five counts of money laundering, unlawful acquisition of public property, conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property contrary to section 47 (2)(a) as read with Section 47 (1) and 48 (1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003,” the ODPP added.