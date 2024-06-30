Connect with us

News

Ex Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter Abducted in Broad Daylight

By

Published

keter

keter

Plainclothed police officers on Sunday, June 30 abducted former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter as he was leaving the church in Nairobi.

In a viral video seen by KDRTV, Keter was forced out of his  Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and whisked into a nearby vehicle by security officers.

In a statement via his Facebook page, Keter said he was being taken to an unknown destination by the officers.

“Abducted, headed to an unknown destination,” Keter posted.

The former Nandi Hills lawmaker is a vocal critic of the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration.

He has been at the forefront of opposing the controversial Finance Bill 2024 which has since been rejected by President Ruto and referred back to parliament.

His arrest has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans online who wondered why the former MP was abducted.

“Hon.Alfred Keter has been arrested while in church. Intimidation won’t scare us. We are too focused,” Embakasi East MP Babu Owino stated.

unnamed 5

Alfred Keter.

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei criticised Keter’s abduction saying there is a procedure of arresting anyone.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra-legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives,” said Sing’Oei.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna also faulted the state for Keter’s arrest terming it impunity.

“This is what impunity looks like. Zakayo @WilliamsRuto is trembling and becoming desperate. This is proof that Kenyans must remove him and his criminal regime from power. He cannot change. Don’t buy fear,” he stated.

Also Read: Alfred Keter Accused of Being an Azimio Mole in UDA

