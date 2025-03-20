Ex-Nyandarua Governor Jailed For Corruption

Former Nyandarua County Governor, Daniel Waithaka Mwangi, has been sentenced to two years in prison or a fine of Ksh 1 million after being found guilty of procurement irregularities.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the verdict was delivered at the Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Courts.

Waithaka was sentenced to two years in prison or a Ksh 500,000 fine for wilfully failing to comply with procurement laws, and another two years or a Ksh 500,000 fine for abuse of office.

Chief Magistrate Hezekiah Keago ruled that the sentences would run concurrently if Waithaka failed to pay the imposed fine.

Waithaka was sentenced alongside Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, the former County Executive Committee Member for Water, Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources who also received a sentence of two years or a Ksh. 1 million fine.

“The court heard that on April 30, 2014, both defendants, in their capacity as public officers responsible for managing public property, violated the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2006. They unlawfully procured the services of M/s TAHAL Consulting Engineers Limited without a procurement plan for the 2013/2014 financial year, contrary to Section 26(3)(a) of the Act,” ODPP stated.

The court found that on or about April 4, 2014, Waithaka improperly used his office to confer a benefit on M/s TAHAL Consulting Engineers Limited.

He awarded the company a contract for the development of the County Water Master Plan and the design review of the Ol Kalou Town Sewerage System without following the required procurement procedures.

Waithaka is the third governor in the past two years to be convicted on graft charges, joining former Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulaal and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.