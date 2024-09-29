Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta Lands New International Role

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed as a board member of the Tana Forum.

In a statement, the organization said Uhuru joined the organization early this year but was named a board member on September 16, 2024.

According to the Tana Forum, Uhuru’s appointment to the board is significant because of his experience in leading peace talks in key parts of the continent such as Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The Tana Forum Secretariat is honored to welcome Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, as the newest member of our distinguished Tana Board, who officially joined in March 2024.

“With his vast knowledge and expertise, Kenyatta is set to greatly strengthen our collective efforts in advancing the Forum’s mission and vision. We look forward to the impactful contributions he will bring to our organization,” Tana Forum stated.

The Tana Forum Board is made up of eminent African personalities who have demonstrated leadership, inspiration, and experience in their fields of endeavor.

Uhuru will serve alongside prominent leaders such as the former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani, who is the chair.

Other board members include Joyce Banda (former President of Malawi), Lassina Zerbo (former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso), and Catherine Samba-Panza (former President of the Central African Republic).

Professor Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba is also a member of the Tana Forum board.

The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa is an annual meeting that brings together African leaders and stakeholders to engage and explore African-led security solutions.

It promotes African-led solutions by holding discussions on the strategic and pro-active management of African peace and security issues driven by the interest to contribute to stronger ownership.

The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa will be held in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, from 25 to 27 October, with this year’s theme “Africa in an Evolving Global Order”.

